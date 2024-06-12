New historical projects to stimulate local economy in West Tamar Valley

According to a local business association, a couple of new upcoming historical projects should further stimulate the local economy in the picturesque West Tamar Valley.
President of Tamar Valley Business Association, Carl Cooper, says there is a state government commitment to begin a new project for the Beaconsfield Miner's Park.
"This would improve that space and offer a possible project funded with a $50,000 grant by the state government.
"The grant would help with a management plan for that area, which would be good for Beaconsfield," Mr Cooper said.
"We're looking at other community-based projects, particularly next year. We're currently working on a project which hasn't been announced yet. But we're looking at York Town.
"York Town is a historical heritage site, and we're scoping a possible project to help the historical society of the Tamar Valley redevelop the site.
"That's extremely interesting because that site was discovered by early settlers who arrived there in 1804, and its historical value probably deserves a lot more recognition.
"People love history, especially the locals and they know a lot about it."
Mr Cooper said he hopes more tourism to the area will stimulate local businesses in the West Tamar Valley and that residents can enjoy growth similar to what it did through COVID.
The president said many Tasmanians chose to travel within the state due to the mainland's state borders shutting.
"Back then, we saw people in this neck of the woods from all over Tasmania because they couldn't get out of the place, and we saw people turning up in Beaconsfield who had never visited the North before."
Mr Cooper said tourists are still coming to the West Tamar Valley in reasonable numbers.
"You notice them in a place like Beaconsfield, and everyone turns up there to go to the Beaconsfield Mine and Heritage Centre, one of our premier tourist attractions along with the Seahorse World at Beauty Point."
The heritage Beaconsfield Exchange Hotel also serves as a rest stop for travellers coming through the area.
According to Mr Cooper, Beaconsfield Mine and Heritage Centre is potentially the second biggest tourist destination in Tasmania after Port Arthur.
Apart from these historical sites, the number of wine vineyards opening in the area has increased.
"Several large players (Tamar Ridge, Home Oak, Small Wonders Wines) have moved into the vineyard agricultural area and have wine tastings on site.
"So we get a lot of people who want to come up the river to go to a vineyard for lunch or to drink some wine, and that's been good for the state.
"Daily, we see people coming through, retirees or tourists, people from the interstate, and that helps the [local] community."
The Tamar Valley Business Association currently has about 80 members, and Mr Cooper says the group often discusses ways to support local businesses' viability.
"And to create some excitement in the community about what we can do or what they can do regarding hosting more locally-based activities.
"Many people running businesses don't have much time to do anything other than do their business.
"At the association, we try to give people support in whatever way we can to ensure their businesses survive and prosper."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.