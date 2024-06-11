Desperate search for missing Belgian Celine Cremer continues

Isabel Bird has caught up with a close childhood friend of Celine Cremer, a Belgian backpacker who went missing on the state's West Coast almost a year ago.
It is Ms Cremer's birthday tomorrow, and her friend Justine Ropet and her family continue to struggle to comprehend how she disappeared from Philosopher Falls without a trace.
A Supreme Court trial for the 2021 murder of Adrian Paul Mayne in a Ravenswood home has resumed with the accused murderer's daughter giving evidence that she tried to warn her mother that Mr Mayne's life was at risk.
Hamish Geale has unearthed a deep cut from The Wiggles about the Tasmanian tiger that was filmed at the Cataract Gorge more than a decade ago.
He talked to former Wiggle Emma Watkins about the song ahead of her visit to Launceston as part of Emma Memma's Boop and Twirl tour.
And In sport, Brian Allen has caught up with Jackjumpers coach Scott Roth about what the team will look like going into the new NBL season.
For the latest from state parliament and other news throughout the day, be sure to keep checking The Examiner's website.
Matt Maloney, journalist
