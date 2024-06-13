What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

13-16 June
Franklin House is hosting an ikebana display, demonstration and high tea.
Ikebana is the art of beautifully arranging cut stems, leaves, and flowers in vases and other containers that evolved in Japan over seven centuries.
This specific type of flower arranging has evolved into a highly respected art form that reflects the Japanese aesthetic sense and philosophy.
Franklin House ikebana artists include Aileen Duke (Shoto), Eleanor Button and Miwa Worrall.
The Ikebana Display at Franklin House runs from June 13-16. The display can be viewed during Franklin House opening hours.
The Ikebana demonstration will be held on June 14, at 1.30pm, and is $10.00 per person.
The High Tea will be held on June 16 at 2.pm, $30.00 per person.
Bookings essential for the demonstration and High Tea on 6344 7824 or email franklin@nationaltrusttas.org.au.
June 14-29
Alfred Hitchcock's classic spy thriller The 39 Steps is brilliantly and hilariously recreated on stage in this West End and Broadway award-winning smash-hit show.
This blissfully funny comedy follows the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.
A wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller, The 39 Steps features four fearless actors playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action!
The 39 Steps premiers at Earl Arts Centre June 14 and runs until June 29, with tickets available through Theatre North.
From June 14
Discover the science of how things move. From light and sound, to force and motion, to electricity and magnetism, and so much more!
Enjoy, discover and explore principles of light, music and sound, human biology and health, force and motion, ecology and the environment, and electricity and magnetism.
Science on the Move's intriguing exhibit investigations will engage your mind and body. Turn yourself into a battery, crank up a tornado in a bottle, escape from handcuffs, predict the outcome of chaos, build a food chain and much, much more.
The exhibition has been developed by Questacon and supported by the Australian Government. For more information visit the QVMAG website.
June 15
Bracknell Football Club are hoping to draw a huge crowd for their rare NTFA premier match at Cressy Recreation Ground.
Cressy will host NTFA football for the first time in years when the Redlegs host Bridgenorth in round 10 on Saturday, June 15.
June 5 - 26
This series of four workshops has been specially designed for adult beginners, to assist you on your circular clothing journey, so you can start to create your own handmade 'slow-fashion' clothes and contribute to the global circular clothing movement.
At The ReDress Hub, we're here to help you on your journey to be more 'circular' with your clothing choices, avoid or reduce the consumption of fast-fashion, and clothing and textile waste and just basically keep your clothes in use for longer. Having clothes that fit you properly, are made to last and from fabrics you enjoy wearing, are some key reasons why people do hang onto their clothes and can wear them for decades and not just weeks or even days.
The amazing Kirsty Mate will be your workshop facilitator, guiding you over the four days from how to choose fabric, read, mark, and cut out a pattern right through to constructing and finishing a garment for you to proudly wear at the end of the course.
Head to the Eventbrite listing for this event for more information.
June 19
Our June guest speaker is chef and horticulturalist Liam Randall, who will be talking about his cookbook 'Australia Cuisine Begin'.
The meeting is on June 19 at 1.15pm in the Launceston Library. You can find out more about Liam and his book on his website www.australiancuisine.com.
An ongoing Art Exhibition in the Back Room at Steve's Grill in the Centennial Hotel can be viewed during restaurant hours. The works are displayed by a variety of artists who use all mediums to bring visual pleasure to the viewer.
This month our featured Solo Artist is Derek Dean. This is Derek's second solo exhibition showcasing mostly acrylic works.
Fred Fulllerton is a well known Launceston artist, and his Autumn collection can be viewed at the Curry Club in Elizabeth Street.
Liza Snow who has a variety of watercolours and acrylics is the featured Solo Artist at the ARTrium gallery
For more information, contact Diana Diffey on 0410 447 099.
