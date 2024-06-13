Art of ikebana: From ancient Japan to Launceston

Eleanor Button and Aileen Duke credit their daughters for introducing them to ikebana, an ancient Japanese form of flower arranging.
The art of ikebana can be traced back to around the sixth century and will be on display at Franklin House in Youngtown.
The origins of ikebana are thought to date back to when Buddhism was introduced to Japan via the Silk Road, an ancient trade route that linked the Western world with the Middle East and Asia.
Ms Button said she and her daughter were backpacking across Japan eight years ago, and saw many ikebana arrangements.
"It exposed me to a whole range of different artistic practices," Ms Button said.
After Ms Button moved from Melbourne to Tasmania during the pandemic, she was looking for an online ikebana teacher - and found Ms Duke.
Ms Duke has taught ikebana for nearly six years in Melbourne, but said she fell in love with the artform nearly 15 years ago as her daughter had been practising it.
For the two women, ikebana is just as much about aesthetics as it is about mindfulness.
"It's a really great way to forget about everything else and just focus on what you're doing," Ms Duke said.
"Ikebana can be done by anyone, anywhere, in any vessel with any materials."
Ikebana differs from Western floristry and flower arranging in a number of ways.
"It's more of a fine art than Western floristry flower arrangement, which is artful and beautiful in its own way," Ms Duke said.
"This is more of an art aesthetic and its basic elements are mass, line and space."
While ikebana is very asymmetric, Western flower arrangement emphasises symmetry.
"You can never recreate the same arrangement twice," Ms Duke said.
Ikebana is thought of as a philosophy of connecting with nature and expressing creativity and is grounded in Japanese aesthetics, which emphasises simplicity and a respect for nature.
Simple flower arrangements were a way of honouring Buddha, and this practice evolved over time into the more formalised art of ikebana.
Ms Duke has journeyed from Melbourne to Launceston for their latest exhibition.
The exhibition at Franklin House will represent Ms Button's transition from an ikebana student to a teacher of Sogetsu, one of the newest schools of Ikebana.
She will be the only Sogetsu teacher in Launceston.
Ms Button said she hopes the display will invite people to see things from a different aesthetic and encourage people to
"We've also tried to use materials from the garden, so it's about appreciating that these flowers would have been in the house in this season, at this time of year, for example," Mr Button said.
The exhibition features floral arrangements from the oldest (Ikenobo) and newer (Sogetsu) Japanese ikebana schools.
Franklin House will play host to Ikebana exhibits, demonstrations and a high tea from June 13 to 16.
