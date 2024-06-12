Enough: Tasmanian seniors to take a stand against elder abuse

On Friday June 14, Tasmanian seniors will don purple colours and take a stand against elder abuse.
To coincide with the United Nations World Elder Abuse Day, the Council of the Ageing (COTA) will hold walks in Hobart, Launceston and Burnie on Friday and invites local communities to join and be part of the conversation.
Elder abuse may involve physical or sexual abuse, taking an older person's money or possessions, neglecting them, making threats or stopping their social contacts.
COTA chief executive Brigid Wilkinson said each year, one in six older people experienced abuse.
"Elder abuse is a serious issue in our community," Ms Wilkinson said.
"Older people have the right to live with dignity and safety, just like people of every other age and we encourage more Tasmanians to recognise the signs of elder abuse and to ask questions."
COTA also launched its Wear Purple Campaign to encourage Tasmanians to show their support for older people.
The Launceston Town Hall and Tasman Bridge will be lit up in purple throughout the week in the lead up to World Elder Abuse Awareness day.
Older Voices For Change advocates will be speaking at the walks in Launceston and Hobart and sharing their experiences of elder abuse.
Older Voices for Change advocate Judy said lifelong respect starts early.
"How you raise your children, the values you instil in them, and messages about growing older, influence the way in which they treat you and others in return," Judy said.
The Launceston Walk Against Elder Abuse starts at 12.30pm at Civic Square and ends at Town Hall.
Anyone who is experiencing elder abuse or is concerned about an older person can ring the Tasmanian Elder Abuse Helpline on 1800 441 169 for free, confidential and sensitive information and referrals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.