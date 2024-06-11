Construction company fined in court after heavy vehicle breach

The director of Decon Developments, Nick Sherriff, appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court to answer a heavy vehicle road compliance charge levelled against one of his employees.
In late 2023, one of Sherriff's employees was intercepted by police for driving a heavy vehicle tipper truck with a load of concrete metal mesh that exceeded dimension requirements.
The employee was in the process of conducting a demolition job at the time he was pulled over by a police patrol car.
Sherriff represented himself, but was supported by his wife and entered an endorsed guilty plea in court.
The police prosecutor advised Magistrate Sharon Cure that the charge was on the lower end of the offence scale, but that a conviction and a fine needed to be imposed as a matter of public safety.
The court heard that Decon Developments had no prior breaches since it was founded in 2021 and currently employed 22 employees in various forms of construction work.
Ms Cure was told that the maximum penalty for such an offence could be as high as $63,000.
"I'm not pushing for a fine that high," Ms Cure said.
The magistrate asked the company director what he was doing to minimise future risks.
"I've sat down with my employees and told them they need to make good choices when heading out on the road, and I have reinforced the idea of more training, " Sherriff said.
"All our employees have had national training before joining the company."
Ms Cure said:
"In my experience presiding over similar work safety cases with other company directors, you can't always assume the [employees] are properly trained.
"You have co-operated with us on this matter and are a good corporate citizen. I wouldn't like to get carried away with a maximum fine regarding a first offence.
"However, it does warrant an appropriate fine and general sentencing rules govern me.
"The boss has legal control over their employees and proper supervision is required.
"As a company director, you have to raise the bar; if something came off the back of the truck, that could be a very serious matter, and heavy vehicles can cause damage to roads.
She fined the company $1500 and waived costs.
