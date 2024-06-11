The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Blacker eyes trainers' premiership after clocking up four more winners

By Colin McNiff
June 11 2024 - 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Press For Boom, ridden by Jackson Radley. Picture by Bill Hayes
Press For Boom, ridden by Jackson Radley. Picture by Bill Hayes

Longford-based trainer John Blacker staked his claim for this season's premiership with four winners in Hobart on Sunday moving to within one of the lead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.