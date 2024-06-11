The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

LGH kitchen to be relocated, but no plans to privatise: Barnett

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 11 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LGH kitchen to be relocated, but no plans to privatise: Barnett
LGH kitchen to be relocated, but no plans to privatise: Barnett

The Health Department is exploring options to relocate the Launceston General Hospital's kitchen to an offsite area, but it not planning to outsource meals to a private provider, Health Minister Guy Barnett said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.