More transparency needed on muck around Lake Trevallyn

I THINK it is time for TasWater to engage frankly and openly with the community.
I commend Cr Geoff Lyons pointing out the carbon residues in Lake Trevallyn.
Is it true that rather than being a small quantity (TasWater's statement), in fact there was powdered activated carbon (PAC) all over the lake's surface?
Surely this indicates a problem has occurred.
We are not happy to be mushrooms, kept in the dark and fed manure.
TasWater could start a culture change by being open about this event.
Peter Kearney, Lanena
SENATOR Polley - how can you sleep at night while ignoring a doctor and a reverend who are simply asking you to act for the wellbeing of your fellow Tasmanians?
I was surprised to read the full-page ad in The Examiner (June 8) from Dr Scott Bell and Reverend Jeff McKinnon.
Their story of failing to persuade you to simply act on climate science, in the interests of your constituents, is a clear demonstration of a failure of our democracy.
These caring members of our community are making entirely reasonable, altruistic requests.
Namely, they ask that our government declare a climate emergency, tell us the truth about our climate predicament, develop nature-positive legislation and set a pathway for net-zero by 2050.
Each of these requests is solidly based on the climate scientific consensus.
The quality of our lives and that of our children depend on these actions.
I would like to echo the serious concerns of Dr Bell and Rev. McKinnon and I'm sure many other Tasmanians feel the same. The recent Voices of Tasmania survey showed climate change to be Tasmania's top concern.
I ask Senator Polley and all other state and federal parliamentarians - please stop the "just one more cigarette" attitude to the climate crisis.
We need you to choose to act in our interests above those of the bullies in the fossil fuel industry.
Sharee McCammon, Pelverata
COCK your best ear to the north and see if you can hear the sounds of excitement and joy coming from across the waters - it's the sound of those happy souls bound here rushing to travel agents to buy tickets spurred on by their introduction to the ace in Tasmania's tourism pack for the "colder" months - Off Season.
How can they resist the "off-season" invitation, extended by the Tasmanian advertising campaign for them to spend their annual leave during the worst season by coming to the coldest place to partake of a swim (cold water, what else), kayaking and listening to music below ground in a cave as outlined by the Premier in The Examiner, (June 9)?
Fair dinkum, am I lucky I live here or what, and have all three attractions available year round, 24/7.
To add to the glumness, the invitation to northerners to "become winter persons" is done in monochrome vision.
Consult anyone north of Bass Strait and the winter temperature down here, or lack of it, dominates their beliefs.
I confer with them and say it's all untrue, a canny furphy propagated by Tasmanians to keep the Wallys from Melbourne and Sydney heading like lemmings to the Gold Coast where they belong.
Is there still time to switch the advertising campaign to somewhere it might work - like north of the Arctic Circle?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
THE town clock is back up showing us all the correct time and chiming out its bells on the quarter, half, and three quarter hour then ringing out the hour every hour.
Congratulations to the technicians that have finished the latest round of works keeping our much loved landmark in good working order.
David Parker, West Launceston
WOW, what would we do without the Greens?
They have made the headlines again by saying that patients are not being seen within the emergency department at the LGH.
Please tell the majority of people in Tasmania something we all don't know.
Why don't you go and read the article in The Examiner (June 5) by the head of the AMA president.
Finally there is someone in the system who knows how to try and fix things.
One hundred new beds are required, he said, before the emergency department can be fixed.
I wish Dr. Lumsben-Steel all the best trying to deal with our government.
And as for the Greens, tell people how to fix it instead of just criticising it.
Cyril Patmore, Poatina
