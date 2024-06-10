Big subdivision proposed for St Leonards, off Abels Hill Road

Joe Colbrook has run his eye over several development applications before the City of Launceston council and has found where new properties will be emerging around the municipality in the future.
With the return of state parliament today, the government will table a bill for mandatory sentences to be imposed for serious assaults on several categories of frontline workers.
A Tasmanian legal body has argued that mandatory sentences for serious assaults on police officers have not been used 10 years after passing parliament, and assaults on police officers have in fact risen over that time.
Leading into the snow season at Ben Lomond, Annika Rhoades has had a chat to the patrol team on the mountain who are poised and ready for action
In sport, Rob Shaw has written more about an on-field incident where a Tasmanian soccer player was charged with two offences, one for making contact with an opposing player and another for an offence of a racial nature.
Shaw has discussed how Football Tasmania continued to dodge questions about the incident and try to sweep it under the carpet, rather than being upfront about it.
Matt Maloney, journalist
