Northern women storm home after historic win at North Hobart Oval

The NTFA Women made history at North Hobart Oval on Sunday by recording their first ever win over the SFL.
Round two of the Women's All-Star Series saw the visitors keep their hosts goalless in the first half on their way to a 6.1 (37) to 3.5 (23) victory.
In contrast, Ashley Smith's Northern team were ruthless in front of goal, recording less successful shots but dominating the scoreboard.
At the first break the SFL had registered more attempts on goal but found themselves with a quarter of their opponents' score.and they never really recovered.
Alice Robinson and Liana Freestone set the tone in the first quarter before Jaslyn Freestone and Monique Dufty doubled the North's goal tally.
Two South goals in a four-minute spell immediately after the main break - from Georgie Bailey and Jamie Symons - threatened a fightback before normal service was resumed.
Robinson and Jenna Griffiths located the big sticks before Bailey's second salvaged some late home pride but the SFL were hindered by a two-day turnaround from their two-point loss to the NWFL and the loss of Rachael Duffy to injury just before half-time.
Robinson, Griffiths, Liana Freestone and defender Kelsie Hill - playing alongside her sister and Launceston teammate Georgia - were among the NTFA's best players while Brieanna Barwick was South's standout performer.
The result was the perfect way to bounce back for the NTFA who lost an opening-round thriller to the NWFL in Penguin, also by two points.
It leaves the unbeaten NWFL on top in the series with eight points, the NTFA on four and the SFL yet to register.
Earlier in a cold but dry day in the capital, the SFL won the under-20 clash 9.11 (65) to 4.6 (30) with Grace Weldon, Grace Le Fevre, Tameka-lee Johnston and Shania Templar kicking goals for the NTFA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.