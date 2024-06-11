Winners from the Bay of Fires Youth Art Prize 2024

The results are in!
The winners from the Bay of Fires Youth Arts Prize were announced on Saturday, June 8 at the Portland Memorial Hall in St Helens.
The arts prize showcased more than 300 ocean-themed creations from children and young people across the state.
Group entries (small group)
First place - Sophie Curran and Isobel Fassett from St Helens District School (SHDS)
Second place - Evie Oman and Sabrina Blades SHDS
Highly commended - Declan Bean and Tommy Adam from St Marys District School (SMDS)
First place - Grade 1 Cook from Launceston Grammar Junior School
Second place - 2/4 Geale SHDS
First place - Sammy Hay SHDS
Second place - Everly Dunkley SHDS
Third place - Bella Bindon SHDS
Highly commended - Odin Behan SMDS
Emergency artist - Charlie Rodway from Bicheno Primary School
First place - Stella Dunkley SHDS
Second place - Indira Castor SHDS
Third place - Vera Groves SHDS
Highly commended- Kaylee Kok from Somerset Primary
Emerging artist - Jet Hawkins from Montello Primary
First place - Charlotte Bleathman from Riverside High School
Second place - Melody Zhang from Toroona High School
Third place - Danika Olwagen from Leighlands High School
Highly commended - Charlotte Weeks school NA
Emerging artist - Wilhelmina Simpson SHDS
Digital art - Archer Harrison SHDS
Indigenous theme - Cacia Charles from Launceston Grammar and Kaden Bannister SMDS
First place - Tommi Scicluna SMDS
Second place - Sophie Jones from Marist Regional College
Third place - Maddy Lowry SHDS
Highly commended - Ava Lileman from The Friends School
Emerging artist - Mary Soe St Patricks College
Digital artist - Aurora de Boer from Riverside High School and Astrid Wilson from Launceston College
Indigenous theme - Ty Maynard SMDS
Piper Shand from St Patrick's College
Category finalists can be found here.
First place - Stella Dunkley
Second place - Sammy Hay
Third place - Charlie Rodway
First place - Melody Zhang
Second place - Dino Eastman
Third place - Piper Shand
