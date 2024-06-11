Making it official: Council's commitment on homelessness set to be endorsed

A document that will influence how those sleeping rough in Launceston are treated by the council is due to be formally ratified.
The Homelessness Statement of Commitment, yet to be formally endorsed, outlines in broad terms how the council plans to deal with the ever-present issue of homelessness.
The draft statement - criticised by Homelessness Advisory Committee chairman Tim Walker as lacking teeth - was put out for public consultation in March.
The final document is back before the City of Launceston council.
Barring some minor tweaks, such as substituting acting chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt's name in for Michael Stretton's in the preamble, the document is substantially the same as the draft endorsed in February.
This divides the potential actions that can be taken into seven guiding principles, which are:
Many of these are open-ended, like "building trust and rapport" with the community and seeking "to have a seat at the table in best practice of preventive measures for homelessness".
However, others are much more clearly delineated.
These include developing a multi-year budget for homelessness programs and services, publishing periodic reports and action plans, and developing a system to track the progress and effectiveness of council programs.
In a statement at the start of the document, mayor Matthew Garwood said the guiding principals would allow the council to "act strategically ... with a person-centred, dignity-first focus".
"While this is our first step in this area, it is an important one," Cr Garwood said.
"As we move forward, it's vital for the council and community to show empathy and understanding as we continue to work collaboratively together."
In agenda papers for the council meeting on June 13, when the statement is set to be endorsed, council officers said the budget for the 2024-25 financial year includes $190,000 for homelessness-related activities.
This is split between $140,000 in operational costs, like maintenance of portable toilets for homeless residents to use, and $50,000 for the "adoption of action items in the statement of commitment".
