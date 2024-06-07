Newstead College is excited to introduce a diverse range of new courses in 2025, giving students more opportunities to achieve excellence, embrace opportunities and realise their version of success.
Next year, the curriculum at Newstead College will expand to include:
New Tasmanian Assessment, Standards and Certification (TASC) accredited courses
New Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses
New University Connections Program units
New Languages units (offered in partnership with the University of Tasmania)
"At Newstead College, we pride ourselves on providing a rich curriculum that is as diverse as the interests of our students," Newstead College principal Dianne Freeman said.
"We have been listening to the voices of young people and making decisions about new course options based on the types of learning experiences they are looking for."
Exciting additions to Newstead College's wide range of VET offerings include Automotive Vocational Preparation and Maritime Operations. Athlete Development is also set to be popular with Basketball as a new specialisation option.
University Language units will be available for the first time thanks to a unique pilot program between Newstead College and the University of Tasmania. Generally, university units studied in Years 11 and 12 are then eligible for credit into a university degree.
A broad curriculum enables students to tailor their learning and achieve their individual goals, whether they aspire to study at university, enter the workforce or pursue an alternative path after Year 12.
"At Newstead College, young people can not only shape the future they want, but also enjoy their college years while engaging in the subjects that interest them most," Dianne said.
A full list of the Newstead College 2025 Curriculum will be released soon.
A full list of the Newstead College 2025 Curriculum will be released soon.