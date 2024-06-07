Newstead College announces new courses for 2025 Advertising Feature

Billie Williams, Marco Testa, Esther Van Asperen and Aaron Styles passing by Newstead Colleges welcome sign, which was recently updated thanks to funding through the Department for Education and Young Peoples Embracing Our DECYP Values Small Grants program. Picture supplied

Newstead College is excited to introduce a diverse range of new courses in 2025, giving students more opportunities to achieve excellence, embrace opportunities and realise their version of success.

Next year, the curriculum at Newstead College will expand to include:

New Tasmanian Assessment, Standards and Certification (TASC) accredited courses

Athlete Development 2 (Basketball)

Engineering Design 2

History 2

Pathways to Apprenticeships Traineeships 2

New Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses

Certificate I and II in Automotive Vocational Preparation

Certificate I in Maritime Operations (Coxswain Grade 2 Near Coastal)

Certificate II in Hospitality - Barista Short Course

New University Connections Program units

Entrepreneurship

A Primer of Marine and Antarctic Science

A Practical Introduction to Marine and Antarctic Science

New Languages units (offered in partnership with the University of Tasmania)

Introduction to German 1A/1B, 2A/2B

Introduction to Indonesian 1A/1B, 2A/2B

Introduction to Japanese 1A/1B, 2A/2B

Introduction to Chinese 1A/1B, 2A/2B

"At Newstead College, we pride ourselves on providing a rich curriculum that is as diverse as the interests of our students," Newstead College principal Dianne Freeman said.

"We have been listening to the voices of young people and making decisions about new course options based on the types of learning experiences they are looking for."

Exciting additions to Newstead College's wide range of VET offerings include Automotive Vocational Preparation and Maritime Operations. Athlete Development is also set to be popular with Basketball as a new specialisation option.

University Language units will be available for the first time thanks to a unique pilot program between Newstead College and the University of Tasmania. Generally, university units studied in Years 11 and 12 are then eligible for credit into a university degree.

A broad curriculum enables students to tailor their learning and achieve their individual goals, whether they aspire to study at university, enter the workforce or pursue an alternative path after Year 12.

"At Newstead College, young people can not only shape the future they want, but also enjoy their college years while engaging in the subjects that interest them most," Dianne said.

A full list of the Newstead College 2025 Curriculum will be released soon.

