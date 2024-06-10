'Break all the rules': Monty Python meets Hitchcock in The 39 Steps

What do you get when you mix Monty Python, a spy novel and a Hitchcock film together?
You get The 39 Steps, a new production premiering at the Launceston Earl Arts Centre on June 14.
With 139 roles played between four people, the play is "fast-paced and dynamic", according to director James Parker.
"The 39 Steps was originally a Hitchcock movie which was, according to a lot of people, the inspiration for James Bond and a bit of a spy, murder-mystery whodunnit," Mr Parker said.
"But the play that we're actually doing is an adaptation by John Buchan which got turned into a pretty whimsical retelling of the story."
He said the play used elements like props and quick character changes "in pretty unconventional ways" to keep the audience on their toes.
"There's a hard to count number of characters in this show, mainly played by two of our actors, who actually switch character on stage a lot of the time," Mr Parker said.
"That might involve a hat change or full costume change, or grabbing a piece of set and actually spinning it around on the spot and now all of a sudden, we're transported into a new place."
With minimal props and characters, Mr Parker said the show was truly driven by the performers.
"You're allowed to break all the rules - that's the fun part," he said.
"The idea is to make it as fun and engaging as possible while still getting that story across and it does all of those things."
Actress Ashley Eyles plays all of the female parts of the play, and said she loved this type of physical theatre.
"I love the shows where you're doing a lot at once," Ms Eyles said.
"It is exhausting, but it is so much fun ... I'm going to be very fit by the end of the show is what I like to think."
She said she hoped it would be well received by the audience.
"I think we'll go really well, it's really funny and we've had so much fun in the rehearsal room; there are parts where even the actors have trouble holding it together and not laugh," Ms Eyles said.
"There's something for everyone, no matter where you're from or what your background is, you're going to find something funny."
The 39 Steps premiers at Earl Arts Centre June 14 and runs until June 29, with tickets available through Theatre North.
