The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts

'Break all the rules': Monty Python meets Hitchcock in The 39 Steps

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 11 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actors Matt Harris, Jesse Apted, Aaron Beck and Ashley Eyles in a scene from The 39 Steps. Picture by Craig George
Actors Matt Harris, Jesse Apted, Aaron Beck and Ashley Eyles in a scene from The 39 Steps. Picture by Craig George

What do you get when you mix Monty Python, a spy novel and a Hitchcock film together?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.