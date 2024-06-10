With gendered violence spiking, state touts success of offender monitoring

An elderly man charged with murdering his wife at their home in the ACT. A Perth grandmother stabbed three times by her partner - again in their home.
A mother and daughter gunned down by a man who found out his estranged wife had taken refuge at her friend's house.
These were just some of the headlines from recent weeks that illustrate the scale of domestic violence taking place across the country.
Government figures show that the rate of women dying at the hands of intimate partners has declined significantly over the past 30 years, but has spiked over the past year.
That recent spike - 35 women have died at the hands of men so far in 2024, according to Facebook group Counting Dead Women - has stoked outrage that not enough is being done to prevent the deaths.
It was against this background that the Tasmanian government chose to publicise the steps it is taking to keep victim-survivors safe in the state.
Corrections and Rehabilitation Minister Madeleine Ogilvie on Monday visited Tasmania's Monitoring and Compliance Unit, which keeps track of offenders in the community subject to various corrections orders.
"Not only are we able to monitor offenders, but we're also able to provide a device to victim-survivors, and should somebody come too close to them, they are able to press that button and let the unit know they are concerned," Ms Ogilvie said.
Community Corrections executive director Chris Carney said the unit tracks offenders in the community on home detention orders, family violence orders, parole orders, as well as high risk offenders.
"The screens show the offenders, and we can track where they are and what they are doing," he said.
"We are seeing measures to address violence in our community, and things like this are another way we can keep the community safe."
The unit presently monitors 38 family violence perpetrators, 74 parolees, 48 home detention order offenders, and 6 high risk offenders.
It also is monitoring duress alarm devices given to 53 victim-survivors around the state, Mr Carney said.
"We know the system works, it really has done a lot to reduce risks to the community and victim survivors in particular.
"We haven't had a single high-harm incident happen while the system has been in place."
The rate of women killed by intimate partners has declined from 0.9 murders for 100,000 population in 1990 to 0.34 per 100,000 by 2023, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
But a spike in deaths over the past year has stoked fears of a domestic violence crisis.
High-profile cases this year included the murder of Jennifer Petelczyc and her daughter Gretl in Western Australia at the hands of a man who was hunting for his estranged wife; and the stabbing of grandmother Paulette Mountford allegedly by her partner.
