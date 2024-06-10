The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Amid parkrun's popularity, Launceston volunteers are sorely needed

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 10 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkrun is growing, and so is the demand for volunteers. Pictures by Rod Thompson
Parkrun is growing, and so is the demand for volunteers. Pictures by Rod Thompson

As social run clubs grow across the country, so does the need for volunteers to keep them going.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.