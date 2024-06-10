Amid parkrun's popularity, Launceston volunteers are sorely needed

As social run clubs grow across the country, so does the need for volunteers to keep them going.
Launceston's own parkrun clubs are no exception. As the callout for volunteers goes out on social media most weeks, some positions are only getting filled the night before, narrowly saving the run from being cancelled.
According to Launceston parkrun director Janine Bryan, their branch had seen an increase in runners in the past year.
"Since the beginning of 2024, we're averaging well over 400 and sometimes hitting 500 runners, so it has really grown since pre-COVID," Ms Bryan said.
"We've increased participants and now have an increased demand for volunteers; other parkruns at Windsor Precinct and Kate Reed also need volunteers."
Ms Bryan attributed parkrun's family-friendly atmosphere as a reason for the uptake in numbers, as more and more families are running the course together.
"I think during COVID families got used to going for walks or bike rides together and it's continued on since then," Ms Bryan said.
"I've also noticed a lot more sporting groups that are using parkrun as a team building activity outside of training.
"The Army Reserves are also using parkrun as part of the physical training; there's quite a few other groups we've noticed in the past two years."
Parkrun is made up of 15 different positions, most of which need to be filled for the event to happen every Saturday.
Ms Bryan said while the late callouts usually worked, she hoped more people would plan their parkruns in advance.
"That way they'll maybe plan to do four [runs], and then the next week volunteer," Ms Bryan said.
"It might be once a month or every three months, but to put their name down and commit to it is the difficult thing.
"People love to run so they don't want to give up a run to volunteer unless they really have to, in which case they'll put their hand up if there's no one else to do it."
She said they can't start the event without all the key positions filled.
"We operate under very strict principles around volunteering and safeguarding, so we have to have the marshals in place in those particular areas that we've said on our risk management."
"[Volunteering] is fun ... we have lots of families who use it to contribute to the community.
"It's one hour a week and it's an easy way to volunteer."
For those keen to try, Ms Bryan said there were a number of positions available like timekeepers, marshals, barcode scanners and more.
"You can register for parkrun online and go to our Facebook page and just tell us you'd like to volunteer," Ms Bryan said.
"Even if they're not registered with parkrun they still can volunteer for us but we need to actually get a signed form from them each week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.