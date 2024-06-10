The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Photos

'We are in for some really difficult times': Climate activists arrested

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
June 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Bell and Sally Staley arrested at Senator Helen Polley's office. Picture supplied.
Scott Bell and Sally Staley arrested at Senator Helen Polley's office. Picture supplied.

Two environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion Northern Tasmania [XRNT] have been arrested and charged with trespassing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Photos

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.