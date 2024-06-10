Snow, hail or shine: Ben Lomond patrol members ready for action

What does a typical day on the slopes look like for a member of the Ben Lomond Ski Patrol, the second-oldest ski patrol in Australia?
President Alex Findlater is a third-generation patrol volunteer and said it was a "natural progression" to follow in the footstep of his father and grandfather.
"I've been hanging around the patrol since I was a young boy," Mr Findlater said.
"I guess once I was about 18 and I was able to be involved in a more official capacity, I started as a trainee learning the ropes."
Mr Findlater said there's lots of preparation to be done before skiers hit the slopes of a morning, and first thing's first, the patrol building has to be set up and ready to treat patients.
The members will make sure the patrol building is warm and check that everything they need is in stock and working.
"Before anyone else gets out [on the slopes], we'll have a look around and see what we think of the conditions," Mr Findlater said.
"Then we'd go about having a look at any hazards that might be around.
"It might involve putting some markers to identify those hazards, so that people who are skiing down can see and avoid them, or closing off areas that are too dangerous to ski on at the time."
The patrol members then constantly monitor the ski slopes throughout the day, as conditions can change quickly.
At the end of the day, the patrol will do a final sweep of the slopes to make sure everyone is off safely.
Mr Findlater said the current patrol group is closely knit, which can be vital when they're put in high stress situations.
"It's important that you mesh well with the team," he said.
Mr Findlater said though there hasn't been enough snow yet for the ski season to kick off yet, there is lots of organisation to be done.
"We have to get our roster ready for the year because the weekends are all volunteers, so we've got to work who's available when and if we can fill every weekend with volunteers," he said.
Mr Findlater said from July 1, there is a paid patroller during the week through a government grant that funds 10 weeks of ski patrol.
"In that 10 weeks - whether there's good snow or not very good snow - we guarantee that we're there for that period, so people know ... there'll be someone up there to help them out," he said.
Mr Findlater said it's important they get new volunteers coming in every few years, though the criteria for becoming a ski patrol member is a bit more advanced than just completing a first aid course.
Each year, the members have to gain recertification in CPR and pain management, and a full qualification renewal every three years, run by the Australian Ski Patrol Association.
"If we have the right person who wants to join up, then that's something that we can work on," he said.
Ben Lomond Alpine Resort marketing and communications manager Charlotte Wright said they were very appreciate of the "timeless work" that the ski patrol puts into making the slopes a safer place.
Ben Lomond is approximately an hour from the nearest medical centre, the Launceston General Hospital.
Members act as emergency first responders for critically injured people, and require a high degree of medical and first-aid training to assist and transport people from open ski fields to their headquarters surgery.
The opening of the ski season at Ben Lomond Alpine Resort was scheduled to open over the June long weekend, but will be pushed back due to little snow cover.
