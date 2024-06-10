Host of Tasmanians making splash on radar for Paris Olympic Games

Tasmanian Emily Meaney achieved a podium finish at the national diving championships but it is unlikely to earn her an Olympic spot.
The Hobart-born 27-year-old was hoping to complete a Commonwealth-Olympic Games double having been among the 16 Tasmanians competing in Birmingham two years ago when she finished fifth in the 10-metre women's platform.
In the same event at this week's Olympic nomination trials in Adelaide, Meaney recorded 918.55 points to finish behdin NSW pair Ellie Cole (941.40) and 32-year-old winner Melissa Wu (966.40), who appears destined for her fifth Olympics.
A former student at Fahan School, Meaney has been living in Queensland where the sport's national high performance program is based.
She also studied in the US and made her international debut with a fourth-place finish in the 10m platform at the 2015 FINA Diving Grand Prix in Madrid.
Fellow event winners Cassiel Rousseau, Maddison Keeney and Kurtis Mathews are all in the mix for the three Australian spots in Paris with the diving team expected to be named this week.
Freestyler specialists Ariarne Titmus and Max Giuliani headline the Tasmanian contingent competing at the Australian Olympic Swimming Trials this week.
Both now based in Queensland, Launceston-born Titmus is the reigning Olympic champion over 200 and 400 metres while Giuliani, of Hobart, is among the contenders for the 100 and 200m.
South Esk's Sophie Hills, Abbie King and Isabella Shaw are joined by Hobart's Daniel Shilcock (HC) with further Tasmanian involvement outside the pool.
Launceston's Lee-Anne Edmunds and Hobart's Denise McLaughlin will operate as technical officials with Edmunds also called up for School Sport Australia Games on the Gold Coast in July, Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Canberra in August and national short-course champs in Adelaide in September.
"This year will prove to be very busy indeed for our most experienced officials who are continuously recognised as two of Australia's leading technical officials," Swimming Tasmania said on Facebook.
Hayden Beltz said he is loving being part of the strong Tasmanian contingent pushing for Olympic hockey selection.
The 26-year-old featured in the Kookaburras team which drew 2-2 with world champions Germany but lost 5-4 in a penalty shootout in London on Monday having also been in the team which recently lost 2-1 to Argentina in Antwerp, both in the FIH Pro League..
"I'm nervous every time I go out there but I think if you're not nervous then you don't care enough," he said.
"I'm excited. You don't get these opportunities that often so I'm just trying to make the most of it."
Beltz said it was the first time he had played Argentina.
"They have a very different style of play, they're very skilful in the circle and get the ball up and around your feet, so for me, it's about how well I can defend in the circle and that's something I think I'm reasonably good at and I've been working really hard to improve, so it was a good test for me."
Beltz's brother Josh plus Eddie Ockenden and Jack Welch are also vying for Paris Olympic selection along with fellow Hobartian Maddie Brooks who did not play as the Hockeyroos continued their winning Pro League form by beating Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw.
Georgia Baker achieved a podium finish and helped a teammate claim a stage victory in the Tour of Britain this week.
Perth's dual Olympian did not finish Sunday's final 99-kilometre stage around Manchester but had the consolation of seeing her Liv AlUla Jayco teammate Ruby Roseman-Gannon win the sprint finish after the team's general classification hopeful Letizia Paternoster suffered an untimely puncture.
In the previous day's 107km stage around Warrington, Baker claimed third place in another sprint finish.
In the country where she won the Commonwealth Games road race just two years earlier, Perth's 29-year-old former track world champion said: "I'm really happy to finish third. We positioned really well because the roads were really crazy, twisting and turning and there were a few crashes out there.
"The final was like we expected, it was crazy, but everyone just fought so, so hard and it all came together at the end. The girls did a great lead out for me and I could finish third. Our goal was a podium finish and I'm really happy with that."
The 2022 Tasmanian Athlete of the Year, Baker is in the mix to contest the endurance track events in Paris having been a member of the women's team pursuit in Rio and Tokyo.
