The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Your Say

Action on extinction threat will determine political legacy

By Letters to the Editor
June 11 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The critically endangered Maugean skate.
The critically endangered Maugean skate.

The Tasmanian Government appears determined to cause the extinction of the critically endangered Maugean Skate by continuing to allow toxic salmon farming in Macquarie Harbour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.