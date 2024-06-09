Tasmanians in King's Birthday Honours List

Happy long weekend if you're having one!
Thirteen Tasmanians have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours List, including two from the North.
Sailing guru Ken Gourlay told Declan Durrant that his Medal of the Order of Australia was more about social conscience than sailing.
The Medal of the Order of Australia also came as a surprise for Trevallyn's Michael Bailey, who was recognised for service to business and industry. Hugh Bohane has the story.
Duncan Bailey is reporting this morning about a huge new development on the Howick Street side of the LGH complex. The roundabout site is set to welcome a seven-storey carpark costing up to $40 million by the end of 2026.
Meanwhile, Football Tasmania is staying tight-lipped about a mammoth suspension in the NPL Tasmania competition. Rob Shaw broke the news yesterday afternoon.
