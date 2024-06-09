For sailing and 'social conscience': Ken Gourlay awarded OAM

Ken Gourlay doesn't think of his Order of Australia Medal - which he was awarded Sunday - as being for "service to sailing". He thinks of it as a recognition of social conscience.
"They asked me, when they titled it, 'Are you happy with that?," Mr Gourlay said.
"And I said, I'd rather think it's about the money I raised for charities, for junior programs and for getting kids into sailing. They came back to me and said, ''Yeah, that's a bit too long'.
"But I like to think that's what I really got it for."
Mr Gourlay - who is still sailing at 70, and is the current Vice Commodore and a life member of the Tamar Yacht Club - was awarded the medal as part of this year's King's Birthday Honours list.
"This award is a lovely thing to have come along the way," Mr Gourlay said.
"It's not something I sought but it's a lovely recognition to have, and I'm flattered.
"Sailing has given me this whole wonderful life and taken me places, and this is another thing that it's helped me achieve."
Coming from a sailing family, Mr Gourlay's "wonderful life" has led to achievements including sailing non-stop, single-handedly around the world in an Australian record time of 180 days; two Sydney to Hobart Yacht Races; a Three Peaks Yacht Race win in 1992; and more than 150,000 nautical miles across the world.
The OAM is the latest addition to a number of accolades for Mr Gourlay, which include being awarded the Key to the City of Launceston in 2007, being Tasmanian Australian of the Year in 2008, and an induction into the Tasmanian Sailing Hall of Fame in 2010.
Mr Gourlay is also co-founder of the Tasmanian Outdoor Boat and Caravan show.
But what he is most proud of, more than anything, is his extensive time in the philanthropic space with his role in the Clifford Craig Medical Research Trust Fund.
"It's funny how it gets portrayed," Mr Gourlay said.
"You read the list, you look at my achievements and think that's what it is. But I'd like to think I got this because of the money I raised for children, or the great life kids I've taught to sail will have.
"I love sailing, I really do, but this is more about what I've done for society than what I've done for me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.