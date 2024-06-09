Jail time for those who assault frontline workers, Attorney-General says

The state government will move to amend the Sentencing Act 1997 to provide a minimum sentencing of six months jail time for those who cause serious bodily harm to Tasmanian frontline workers.
This includes hospitality and retail workers, child safety officers, correctional services officers, firies, health workers and more.
Newstead Hotel manager Chris McPherson said his staff did not deserve abuse.
"We love to see our staff protected, feel safe to come to work and feel appreciated," Mr McPherson said.
"It's nice to see that the government is taking initiative to help protect us."
He said there had been a rise in the past 12 to 18 months in abuse towards staff.
"It makes them [staff] not want to come to work and makes them go find an industry that's safer and doesn't have that face-to-face interaction," he said.
"It's quite hard to find staff in this industry now because it can be quite volatile and risky."
Tasmania Bus Association manager Steve Henty said bus drivers had seen an increase in antisocial behaviour across the network, including a form of abuse called "liquid abuse".
"Unfortunately, abuse has risen beyond verbal abuse ... spitting, throwing drinks and hot drinks at them and physical attacks on bus drivers," Mr Henty said.
"We already have real problems around retaining drivers in the industry, but feeling safe on the bus is one of the main reasons that some of our drivers are choosing to opt out of the industry.
"This initiative sends a strong deterrent and provides harsh penalties for those that want to disrespect the privilege of access to affordable public transport."
Membership manager of the Tasmania Hospitality Association Nick Roney said abuse towards hospitality staff was a growing issue in Tasmania.
"Over the past 12 to 18 months there's been a numerous number of incidents that have happened within bottle shops and the violence particularly towards the attendees is pretty bad," Mr Roney said.
"I think this measure that the Tasmanian Government is proposing will send a very strong message."
Attorney-General Guy Barnett said every Tasmanian worker has a right to be safe at work.
"We hope that we'll have the support in parliament to progress this important legislation," Mr Barnett said.
"Anyone who assaults our frontline workers ... will feel the full force of the law if they seriously assault or harm a worker."
Labor shadow treasurer Josh Willie said they would "have a look" at the legislation when it is tabled.
"And of course, we will consult with frontline workers to see what they want," Mr Willie said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.