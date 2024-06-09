The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places
Our History

You mightn't think you know where Paint Mine Hill is, but you do

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 9 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert A. Colbeck with his new book, Paint Mine Hill, a historical account of the suburb of Mowbray Heights. Picture by Paul Scambler
Robert A. Colbeck with his new book, Paint Mine Hill, a historical account of the suburb of Mowbray Heights. Picture by Paul Scambler

A decade ago, Robert Colbeck told Frank Madill - the well-known Tasmanian author, doctor and former politician - that he planned to write a historical book. Dr Madill said, "That's fantastic - what about?"

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.