You mightn't think you know where Paint Mine Hill is, but you do

A decade ago, Robert Colbeck told Frank Madill - the well-known Tasmanian author, doctor and former politician - that he planned to write a historical book. Dr Madill said, "That's fantastic - what about?"
Colbeck responded: "Paint Mine Hill." And Dr Madill was quickly perplexed; he had never heard of any place with that name and told his friend so. Colbeck again responded: "Yes, you have heard of it; it's right here."
In 1917, in the suburb that's now Mowbray Heights, a type of rock was discovered which, when crushed and mixed with turpentine, produced paint. Locals - sure they'd unearthed a new, big industry - began calling the area Paint Mine Hill.
"But", Colbeck told Dr Madill, "the then-government didn't go ahead with the idea," and the suburb's early name soon "faded into obscurity".
Dr Madill was already hooked on the premise, and it was only the first piece of research Colbeck had stumbled on. Now, 10 years after the conversation, Colbeck has finally released his book.
At the Mowbray Racecourse, Dr Madill and Colbeck launched the historical book - which cribs its name from that first story - on June 6.
Paint Mine Hill, which is currently available at the Norwood Agency, covers 200 years of Mowbray Heights' history, from 1818 to 2018, explaining how the suburb was settled and how it got its new name.
With the completion Colbeck, who grew up in Mowbray Heights, said he felt a sense of great pride to lay bare the suburb's history; not only for the amount of research, but for the book as an "emotional project".
Colbeck spent a decade working one day a week on the book, diving into the research as a reprieve from the emotional toil of looking after his late, unwell wife, who died from Parkinson's disease in 2018.
"Paint Mine Hill was my saviour, really," Colbeck said.
"It was my way of focusing on something else for some time before going back to that life. But it also became something I loved, and it's very special to release it now."
The book is a treasure-trove of historical facts and characters, with chapters on everything from the Mowbray racecourse's cavalry-inspired history, its drive-in theatre past, and the many small corner shops and their owners that graced the suburb.
Paint Mine Hill is available for purchase at the Norwood Newsagency.
