From Macca's to Italian: Friends smash cancer fundraising target

It started with a coffee at South Launceston McDonald's.
And almost before they knew it, three friends had put on a morning tea for 120 people and raised nearly $5000.
"[We were] having a coffee as we do, and I just said to the girls 'would you like to help me arrange a morning tea for cancer'?" Christine Shepherd said.
"They said 'absolutely' and this is where we are today."
Mrs Shepherd, Bev Morrison and Julie Rainbow have all been impacted by cancer.
That morning, they dreamed up a fundraiser to coincide with Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, a Cancer Council initiative that raised $11.2 million in 2023.
They did some early planning.
A target of $500 was set, "half a dozen people" would come, and Ms Morrison's house would be the venue.
"Just as well it wasn't," Ms Rainbow said.
The culmination of their plans came last Friday when 120 people filled the Italian Club in Prospect.
A generous crowd and donated raffle items helped raise $4736.85 - more than nine times the initial target.
"Everyone that has donated around Launceston with all the gifts - it's been so wonderful," Mrs Shepherd said.
"We didn't think people would get behind it, [but] the mayor came and Rosemary Armitage came along.
"People have just got behind it."
