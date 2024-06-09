With six sitting days left, can the government fulfil its 100 day plan?

The state government has just six sitting days left to deliver on their 100-day plan made during the 2024 election.
The Liberals outlined 76 initiatives to implement within the first three months of forming government, which expires on July 20.
Labor Treasurer spokesperson Josh Willie said there were 10 bills that will need to be tabled in Parliament to meet that requirement.
"There are investments in renewable energy, renewable energy zones, developments and of course, boosting our agricultural sector," Mr Willie said.
"It's really important that the government stays on track; that there is economic activity being generated.
"This is a timeline that they set for themselves and it looks like they may not meet it."
Some of the promises Labor outlined which require legislation to be tabled in the next six sitting days included:
Lyons Liberal Member Guy Barnett said the government was on track to deliver their 100-day plan.
"We've got a huge agenda to build our economy and invest further in health, housing and education," Mr Barnett said.
"We're on track to deliver that; it's just disappointing that Labor is relentlessly negative and just keep talking Tasmania down.
"We want to get on with the job and deliver on that agenda."
