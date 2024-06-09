First look at designs for new LGH multi-storey carpark

Concept designs have been released for the new multi-storey carpark at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), with a development application due to be lodged in the coming days.
The carpark is part of the LGH Masterplan released in October 2021, and will provide more than 470 parking spaces within the LGH Precinct.
It will be built near the roundabout on the corner of Charles and Howick streets.
Construction is set to begin in mid 2025, and it is hoped the carpark will be completed by late 2026.
During construction, the Department of Health will offset the temporary loss of parking from the current ground level carpark by creating a temporary hospital carpark at the vacant site of the former Anne O'Byrne building.
Once built, the seven-storey building will be fully accessible and compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act 1992, and will include 10 accessible parking spaces and allocation for EV charging stations.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the carpark was an important milestone in the government's $580 million commitment to upgrade facilities at the LGH over the next 10 years to accommodate future demand for health services.
"The LGH Masterplan identified parking and access as key considerations in providing improved access to the hospital precinct for patients, staff and visitors, and we are taking action to rectify this," Mr Barnett said.
"Construction of a new multi-storey carpark has been prioritised and will address the parking needs of all users of the LGH precinct - which I know will be a relief for staff, patients and visitors."
Mr Barnett said works will be carefully staged in an effort to open up parking spaces as soon as possible.
