The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Tasmanian soccer player hit with huge ban following racism claim

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 9 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside Olympic players walking out at Windsor Park earlier this season. Picture by Rob Shaw
Riverside Olympic players walking out at Windsor Park earlier this season. Picture by Rob Shaw

A Tasmanian soccer player is believed to have been banned for more than half the NPL Tasmania season following an incident in Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.