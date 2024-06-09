Tasmanian soccer player hit with huge ban following racism claim

A Tasmanian soccer player is believed to have been banned for more than half the NPL Tasmania season following an incident in Launceston.
Football Tasmania is refusing to confirm the penalty but The Examiner understands it is for 18 weeks with a portion suspended.
The player received the ban as a result of an incident in a State League match against Riverside Olympic earlier this season.
A tribunal was held after which the sentence was handed down. It is now being appealed.
Football Tasmania declined to confirm the player's identity, charge(s), plea(s), findings or sentence, saying it does not comment on tribunal outcomes.
However, a subsequent teamsheet on FT's dribl website confirms the player's suspension despite him not having accumulated enough yellow or red cards this season to incur a ban.
FT chief executive Tony Pignata declined to talk to The Examiner about the matter.
Riverside Olympic and the player's club also declined to comment.
Details of the incident have appeared on Instagram accusing the player involved of racism and inappropriate touching.
The post appears to have since been taken down.
