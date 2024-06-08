Weekly wrap: Old sites revamped, another Hawks thriller

Happy Sunday you lot,
It's Hamish Geale here with your news headlines from the first full week of winter.
A crowd of 11,568 at Launceston's UTAS Stadium witnessed another thriller yesterday as Hawthorn sparked life into their finals chances.
One month after holding off St Kilda by five points at the same venue, the Hawks did it again with a six-point victory over GWS. Rob Shaw, Brian Allen and Ben Hann provide extensive coverage below.
Duncan Bailey reported on a huge step forward in ABEL Energy's plans for a $1.7 billion green hydrogen facility at Bell Bay. Work has begun to demolish the disused Bell Bay Power Station.
There's also changes afoot in the CBD, where the City Park Store has been transformed and put up for lease. Declan Durrant revealed what the revamped space will be used for.
Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio has Tasmania in his sights, this time weighing in on the fate of the Maugean skate in Tasmania's North-West. Hugh Bohane has the story.
Perhaps best of all, Annika Rhoades helped us celebrate the 100th birthday of Launceston's Raymond Summers. Incredible effort Raymond!
