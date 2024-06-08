Hawks, Giants stranded in Tassie as coaches react to controversial finish

Hawthorn and GWS have been forced to find last-minute accommodation on Saturday night following their thrilling contest at UTAS Stadium which ended 12.13 (85) to 12.7 (79) in favour of the Hawks.
Due to low fog, flights have been cancelled at both Launceston and Hobart airports.
It capped off a chaotic 24 hours for the Hawks, who were in desperate search for a replacement after their usual runner Zane Leonard along with other staff were caught out in the morning.
Assistant coach Brett Ratten filled in.
But coach Sam Mitchell said these types of off-field distractions were things that required dealing with if they wanted to be successful as a club.
"We need to take that into account, be ready for that, but also play a game that we're proud of, and that'll be our focus in every game that we play," he said.
"Because what we hope is, in our future, there's much bigger games, finals, grand finals.
"When our time comes, we want to make sure we can handle whatever pressures are there, and if it's staff being late to games, we should be able to take that in our stride, and we did."
There was just as much controversy on-field in Launceston, with the umpires keeping the game moving at a fast pace with the new holding the ball rule interpretation and the awarding of multiple 'insufficient intent' deliberate out of bounds rule.
It all culminated in a down-field free-kick paid against GWS's Tom Green, after he bumped Hawthorn's James Sicily moments after the Hawks skipper kicked the ball.
What resulted was Luke Breust's match-winning goal.
Giants coach Adam Kingsley said he would review the moment later on.
"I didn't see the free-kick, so I can't really comment on whether it was a free-kick or not," he said.
"[Green's] desperate to try and stop a score, things happen when you're desperate to do that and it didn't go our way today, so it is what it is, we move on."
Mitchell reiterated Kingsley's point.
"I'm not sure, haven't watched it again since, I was a bit worried that Sicily had missed, I knew the scores, and just that any score would have been great at that moment," he said.
In fact, both coaches were sympathetic to the umpires as they adjusted to the new rule interpretations.
"That was the first time the Giants have played with the new rule, the umpires are having bye weeks as well, so some of their first times of umpiring the new rules," he said.
"So I think once we get over the bye rounds and find a little bit more equilibrium with the way that plays out, we'll have a better standing."
Kingsley agreed, saying he enjoyed the new way of playing and said it was "the way it should be applied".
More to come...
