The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL
Breaking

Hawks, Giants stranded in Tassie as coaches react to controversial finish

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated June 8 2024 - 8:02pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawthorn's Jarman Impey and James Worpel close down GWS's Harvey Thomas. Picture by Paul Scambler
Hawthorn's Jarman Impey and James Worpel close down GWS's Harvey Thomas. Picture by Paul Scambler

Hawthorn and GWS have been forced to find last-minute accommodation on Saturday night following their thrilling contest at UTAS Stadium which ended 12.13 (85) to 12.7 (79) in favour of the Hawks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.