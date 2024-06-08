Hawks, Giants fans celebrate passion for footy in Launceston

Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney fans have poured into UTAS stadium in their thousands on a sunny brisk afternoon in Launceston.
Sam Heathcote, 22, and Sam Marshall, 23, both from Hobart, said they have been mates for over a decade despite supporting different outfits.
Mr Heathcote is a Giants fan, and Mr Marshall barracks for the Hawks.
So, have these two mates remained friends after a decade of supporting different teams?
"It's a fun rivalry between us, it never gets too serious," Mr Marshall said.
"We went to high school together, met each other in high school and then went to college together as well, so we've been mates throughout our schooling," Mr Heathcote said.
What do the two friendly rivals think of a new Tasmanian team entering the competition?
"We're happy to finally get a team in Tassie, I'm a member currently, so I'll support them. I think it'd be hard to leave your main team, but I'll go to games and be happy to support them," Mr Heathcote said.
"I think it's ideal," Mr Marshall said.
"We've probably needed a team for a long time. It's just great for the juniors and them having something to look forward to."
What do the two Hobartians think of the looming Macquarie Point Stadium, which is due in 2029?
"That's maybe a bit tougher. I'm not too sure on the stadium front," Mr Heathcote said.
"Yeah, I don't have an opinion on that. Yeah, I'm neutral. If it gets built, it gets built," Mr Marshall said.
"I'll still be driving from Hobart to Launceston. I've been doing it since I was a kid, coming up here to watch [AFL] games with my dad."
Both were confident of their sides' chances heading into a pulsating four-quarter arm wrestle.
"The Giants may have slacked off a little in the last few weeks. But they're getting back into form, so hopefully, they can win today," Mr Heathcote said.
"We [Hawks] were a bit slack at the start of the year. But now it's good to see us getting some wins and enjoying footy again," Mr Marshall said.
