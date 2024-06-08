A bakery heads south into the mouth of madness at Dark Mofo

On a regular day, Kenzo's Kitchen - a nook of a bakery tucked into the ground floor stairwell of an office on Cameron Street - produces roughly 100 donuts. At Dark Mofo, they'll produce 2000 nightly.
It's a big order for the cult-favourite patisserie, which is one of the only Launceston-based business heading to Winter Feast, the two-week gothic food market and banquet that acts as a kind of basecamp to the Museum of Old and New Arts' cold-weather festival.
But Kenzo's owner, Juanny Tan, is up to the challenge - Dark Mofo, with its boundary-pushing art ethos, is about facing up to uncomfortability, after all. So, cooking up 20 times her regular batch, while a daunting donut figure, all aligns with the festival theme: absolute madness.
But madness always has its method, and, in this case, a meaning.
Over the weeks leading up to the event - which is often Hobart's biggest tourism "quiet-season" draw - Ms Tan has diligently planned out the operations logistics, but also focused on the why.
"I initially had said no to [Dark Mofo] when they reached out," Ms Tan said.
"But, everyone else around me, all of my friends, they convinced me. I mean, a lot of people in Launceston don't actually know we're here.
"This is the way to get Kenzo's name out there and to experience something crazy; when else would I get this chance?"
Ms Tan has cooked up four milk and honey doughnut recipes for the event, all named in Dark Mofo style.
The pandan and coconut jam kaya sutra, the matcha and white chocolate meet your matcha, a blueberry and yuzu glaze doughnut called yuzu blue me and the bbd, with black sesame and dark chocolate custard.
Ms Tan is taking a truckload of ingredients - (an insight into the production scale requirements: 52 kilograms of icing mixture, 800 eggs and 20 kilos of blueberries to get through the two weeks ) - and a truckload of staff.
The floorplan to her rented Hobart kitchen is mapped out in a Henry Ford-like production line for doughnuts; the fryers fry, the mixers mix and those at the shaping station, characteristically, shape.
"It's going to be like having a little factory down there," said Ms Tan.
It will be the biggest thing she's done with the business since opening it more than a year ago, with word-of-mouth having her graduate from doughnut-making for markets to a permanent bakery.
The market experience will help at Winter Feast, but it will be nothing like the tracks she normally travelled in those early days of selling at Evandale, Devonport and Longford: the Feast's foot-traffic is often as high as 10,000 per night.
"It's exciting and terrifying at the same time," she said.
"But, in some ways, this is exactly what I was asking for when I signed up. I know wer'e making doughnuts but no pain no gain."
Kenzo's Kitchen will be at Dark Mofo's Winter Feast each night. The event runs from June 13 to 16, and June 20 to 23.
