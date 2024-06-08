The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

A bakery heads south into the mouth of madness at Dark Mofo

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 9 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanny Tan, at Kenzos Kitchen, a patisserie in the CBD, is one of few businesses from Launceston to head down to Dark MOFO for this year's Winter Feast. Pictue by Phillip Biggs
Juanny Tan, at Kenzos Kitchen, a patisserie in the CBD, is one of few businesses from Launceston to head down to Dark MOFO for this year's Winter Feast. Pictue by Phillip Biggs

On a regular day, Kenzo's Kitchen - a nook of a bakery tucked into the ground floor stairwell of an office on Cameron Street - produces roughly 100 donuts. At Dark Mofo, they'll produce 2000 nightly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.