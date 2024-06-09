'A real surprise': Trevallyn industry boss awarded OAM

Trevallyn business leader Michael Bailey has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
Mr Bailey has been the chief executive of the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry since 2013.
Prior to that, he was Launceston Chamber of Commerce's executive officer from 2011 to 2012.
Mr Bailey's other professional achievements include being board director for Tasbuild Limited since 2020, board member for the Tasmanian Biosecurity Advisory Committee since 2020, and for Regional Development Australia (Tasmania) between 2016 and 2019.
He has also served as marketing manager for Country Club Tasmania between 2006-2011 and won a national marketing award, for Best New Brand in 2009.
Outside of work he's a keen cyclist, and is a former president of Launceston City Cycling Club.
"Look, it was a real surprise. It's something I don't think anyone expects. I certainly didn't," Mr Bailey said of the honour.
"And you know, when I started my career, back in the '90s, with The Examiner, the last thing I had on my mind was this sort of thing. So it's a very special thing."
Mr Bailey worked in sales at The Examiner for five years before moving into television, and then later onto different marketing managerial roles until he eventually became a CEO.
"I've been very fortunate to have some terrific mentors. I started at The Examiner with terrific mentors Sally Roper and Jan Haswell, two classic managers back in their day, who really helped me.
"I'm fortunate with my career; I have the best job in Tasmania, I get to deal with amazing businesses all the time, who are inspirational, and to be able to be a part of a Tasmania that has grown so much over the last few decades."
Mr Bailey said when he started his career, Tasmania at the time was "in quite a recessed state" and a place "the mainland would joke about".
"Now people want to come to us, and they want to buy our products; they really value Tasmania as a brand, and I feel very proud to be part of the community of businesses that have made that happen," he said.
The now award-winning CEO said Tasmanian businesses are all about having to "innovate" and "innovate quickly".
"We've had to [innovate] over the years because we're an island state and have to do things differently and do things for ourselves.
"To me, that's what defines the great Tasmanian businesses, and there's just some phenomenal [success] stories everywhere in the state.
"And again, I'm sure it's because of our isolation and our need to do it ourselves.
"So we get on with it, we're no fuss, people. We do things differently. We do them incredibly well. And the world's woken up to that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.