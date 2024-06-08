Hollywood superstar shares alarm over fate of endangered Tasmanian fish

Hollywood sensation Leonardo DiCaprio has called for the removal of salmon farms in Macquarie Harbour to prevent the extinction of the Maugean skate.
The Maugean skate has been pushed to the edge of extinction due to salmon farms in Macquarie Harbour.
The latest federal conservation advice labels salmon farming as having a catastrophic impact on the skate's survival.
DiCaprio is well-known for raising awareness of critical conservation issues worldwide.
On Friday night, the film star showed his support for the Maugean skate by reposted a video from Rewild to his almost 62 million Instagram followers.
In March 2024, the famous Hollywood actor used social media to criticise the state government's promise to increase logging.
DiCaprio called for an end to native logging in Tasmania, highlighting Tasmania as home to Earth's last remaining giant trees.
Resources Minister Felix Ellis hit back, stating the actor and environmental advocate should stick to acting.
"Tasmanians don't appreciate being lectured by a Hollywood celebrity. They'll make decisions about their future themselves," Mr Ellis said.
Marine campaigner at the Bob Brown Foundation Alistair Allan said, "It is completely unacceptable that the Tasmanian and Australian governments are willing to cause a world-first extinction of the Maugean skate to protect the profits of huge industrial companies."
Mr Allan said: "This is a matter of global significance, now getting the attention it deserves.
"There are global calls and awareness raising for animals going extinct worldwide. From rhinos in Africa to orangutans in Borneo, the Maugean skate is no different.
"The Maugean skate has been on this Earth for millions of years; we cannot willfully wipe it out. The whole world is watching.
"We thank Leonardo DiCaprio for telling the story of the incredible Maugean skate to millions of people."
Mr Allan said that wherever salmon farms are around the world, they cause huge environmental damage.
"But these farms in Macquarie Harbour are the only ones that will wipe an animal off the face of the planet forever. They must be removed immediately," he said.
"Wherever you are in the world, if you buy Tasmanian salmon, you contribute to the extinction of the ancient and unique Maugean skate. We know that people don't want to be part of that.
"Macquarie Harbour is the Maugean skate's only habitat. It has nowhere to go. The message is: 'Save the Maugean skate', don't buy Tasmanian salmon."
