Fun for the whole family: Questacon arrives at QVMAG Launceston

Are you a parent looking for something your kids can enjoy this long weekend, but you want to have fun too?
Two touring exhibitions from Questacon Australia is the latest family-fun experience at the Queen Victoria Museum [QVMAG].
The 'Science on the Move' and 'Fascinating Science' exhibitions explore everyday scientific principles through interactive, play-based activities for the whole family.
Principles of light, music and sound, human biology and health, force and motion, ecology and the environment, as well as electricity and magnetism were explored at the STEAM gallery at the museum.
QVMAG's general manager of creative arts and cultural services Shane Fitzgerald said the exhibitions offered invaluable hands-on, play-based learning for families.
"We're committed to offering accessible, vibrant and free experiences at QVMAG for Northern Tasmanian families," Fitzgerald said.
"Our STEAM Education Gallery space at the Museum at Inveresk ... offers families interactive opportunities to engage and learn about science, technology, engineering, the arts and maths, all while encoring young minds to problem solve, discuss new ideas and explore these themes through hands-on play."
Mr Fitzergerald said since the closure of the Phenomena Factory, QVMAG had welcomed an "outstanding range" of national touring experiences for the community.
"Including blockbusters such as 'Australia in Space', 'Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light', and now 'Fascinating Science' and 'Science on the Move'," he said.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said both exhibitions on tour from Questacon offered hours of fun.
"The great thing about both of these touring exhibitions from Questacon is that there's something for all ages to interact with," Cr Garwood said.
"Having two exhibitions on offer means kids (and adults) will be able to visit time and time again, while finding something new to explore through each visit.
"I'd encourage everyone to make the most of this experience while on display at QVMAG - it's the perfect free activity."
