Bombers storm home to maintain momentum and State League dominance

North Launceston stormed home to maintain their 100 per cent State League record as their cross-town rivals were run down on the other side of the Derwent.
On a day of contrasting fortunes for the Northern neighbours down south, the Bombers were level at half-time and at the final change before hitting the gas.
After both teams went pointless in the third term at KGV, Adrian Smith's side kicked six goals to three in the last to win 9.17 (71) to 7.6 (48).
The result leaves the Northern Bombers undefeated after 10 games and comfortably clear on top of the ladder.
Smith this week described the need to maintain momentum as "the million-dollar question" facing his all-conquering team and they responded with a solid, if wasteful, performance.
Youngsters Oliver Dean, Dom Pitt, Oscar Van Dam, Harry Elmer and David Summers all returned while Lenny Douglas and Oliver Depaoli-Kubank joined the Allies squad for national championships.
Michael Stingel, Fletcher Bennett, Brad Cox-Goodyer, Harvey Griffiths, Brandon Leary and Theo Ives were named as the Bombers' best as Griffiths kicked four goals and Cox-Goodyer two with Leary, Will Manshanden.and Beau Nash completing the scoring.
Riley Oakley and Matt Joseph were the multiple goal-kickers for the Magpies with Harrison Gunther, Callum Thompson, Connor Ling, Braidy Simpson, Liam Ling and Luke Nicholson named as their best.
Meanwhile at Lauderdale Oval, Launceston led at quarter-time but could only muster one goal in the next two quarters as the Southern Bombers seized the initiative to win 11.17 (83) to 5.7 (37).
Twenty points ahead at the final change, the fourth-placed hosts kicked away with a six goal to two last quarter to square their ledger at 5-5.
Chasing their third win, Mitch Thorp's sixth-placed Blues were without co-captain Brodie Palfreyman who began a three-match ban after being suspended at the State League tribunal on Tuesday night.
Lucas Wootton was their only multiple goal-kicker as Sam Foley, Ben Hyatt and Lenny Faulkner also made their name onto the scoresheet.
Wootton and Foley were named among the Blues' best along with Josiah Burling, Liam Jones, Jacob Wheeler and Isaac Hyatt.
Andrew Phillips was named for Lauderdale but it was the familiar name of Sam Siggins who stole the show, kicking four goals and among the best on ground.
Michael Blackburn also booted a couple as Phillips, Bryce Walsh, Jeremiah Perkins, Cambell Hooker and Jason Gridley were the Bombers' best.
Elsewhere, Clarence beat Kingborough 12.10 (82) to 8.16 (64). North Launceston return home next Saturday when they welcome Clarence to UTAS Stadium for a 1pm fixture while Launceston have the bye.
