'Committed and valued': Tasmanian Inspector Cretu awarded Australian Police Medal

Tasmania Police's Detective Inspector George Cretu has received national recognition for 40 years of service.
Inspector Cretu has been awarded the Australian Police Medal, which recognises commendable service from members of the Australian police forces in King's Birthday Honours.
Commissioner Donna Adams said Inspector George Cretu was a "very worthy" recipient.
"Joining Tasmania Police in 1982, Inspector George Cretu was appointed as an Inspector in December 2000, having performed a variety of operational and strategic roles across Tasmania Police," Commissioner Adams said.
As a commissioned police officer, Inspector George has undertaken leadership roles in a range of fields including prosecution services, human resources, project management, and many more.
"Inspector Cretu is highly regarded for his considered and balanced approach, using his significant influence to progress meaningful change to internal policies, to ensure greater transparency surrounding the challenging policing environment experienced by operational police officers," she said.
Commissioner Adams said Inspector Cretu had always looked for ways to improve the organisation and had played a "key role in in an extensive audit of police intelligence records and Offence Reports relating to child sex, and other sex-related crimes".
"Inspector Cretu is a committed, valued and enthusiastic member of Tasmania Police," she said.
"He has made a significant contribution towards quality policing and emergency services in the Tasmanian community.
"Inspector Cretu is a worthy candidate for the Australian Police Medal, and his nomination is an opportunity for Tasmanians to offer their appreciation."
A dozen other Tasmanians were among the 700-plus Australians recognised in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours List.
