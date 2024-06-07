Jail likely after a violent crash causing an amputation

Joe Colbrook was back in the Launceston courts on Friday and has reported on a case where a 19-year-old woman intentionally hit the car of her sister's partner, which resulted his leg having to be amputated below the knee.
The victim has said that he has yet to come to terms with the loss of part of his limb, nor the resulting loss of employment, and she has been told by the magistrate to expect time in jail.
Annika Rhoades has paid a visit to a 50-hectare Northern Tasmanian truffle farm to talk about the upcoming harvesting season and a truffle-hunting turkey named Durk.
On police rounds, Declan Durrant has reported on a significant gun seizure in the state and charges laid against two men, one of whom is a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.
In sport, Benn Hann has caught up with Nick Haynes from Greater Western Sydney who has expressed interest in taking on the coaching role with Tasmania's AFL team.
Please take it easy over the long weekend.
The Examiner newsroom will be humming along, however, making sure there is breaking news and fresh, interesting stories on the website throughout the day.
Matt Maloney, journalist
