Jail likely after a violent crash causing an amputation

June 8 2024 - 5:00am
Joe Colbrook was back in the Launceston courts on Friday and has reported on a case where a 19-year-old woman intentionally hit the car of her sister's partner, which resulted his leg having to be amputated below the knee.

