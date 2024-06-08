First week of Whiting trial concludes, several witnesses yet to testify

The Supreme Court trial of Kerry Lee Whiting is set to continue over the coming days.
The 45-year-old former Waverley resident is accused of attempting to murder his ex-partner Natalie Joyce Harris and murdering her partner Adrian Paul Mayne in their Ravenswood home in 2021.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In his opening statement on Tuesday, June 4, Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC said the Crown would make the case Whiting had "an intention to kill both" Ms Harris and Mr Mayne.
The Crown plans to call nearly 30 witnesses.
So far, most of witnesses called by the Crown have been police officers, including those who were among the first at the scene of the alleged attack at 36 Prossers Forest Road, Ravenswood early November 25, 2021.
The jury watched three pieces of graphic, uncensored body-worn camera footage captured by Constable Laura Bestwick, Constable Deanna Wadley and Senior Constable Jason Conroy.
These showed the bloody mess that confronted officers, with Ms Harris lying on the floor near the front door in a pool of her own blood and the body of Mr Mayne in an upstairs bedroom.
Constable Bestwick comforted Ms Harris as she waited for paramedics, while Senior Constable Conroy performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Mr Mayne - taking over from Ms Harris' son.
Constable Wadley cared for Ms Harris' and Whiting's two teenage children, who were in the house at the time.
The Crown has also tendered photos and videos from investigations at Prossers Forest Road and 11 Dalkeith Street, Waverley - where Whiting lived at the time.
These included photographs taken by former police officer Rodney Walker, who documented the crime scene at Prossers Forest Road.
Defence lawyer Raymond Broomhall cross examined Mr Walker, however, many of his questions fell outside Mr Walker's expertise.
The jury also watched several pieces of footage recorded by security cameras at Whiting's house, which included him appearing to pump up the tyres of a bicycle the day before the attack.
The footage also showed Whiting leaving the property with a bicycle about 1.30am the day of the alleged attack.
Other photographs from the Dalkeith Street house, taken by Constable Brett Tyson, showed two tents in a shed on the property along with Whiting's phone.
Constable Tyson also found a green jacket - witnesses claimed Whiting attacked Ms Harris and Mr Mayne wearing a similar garment - and a towel with red-brown stains on it.
The jury also heard from Ms Harris herself, who said Whiting was abusive towards her during their relationship - a claim denied by the defence.
She told the jury Whiting showed up inside the house uninvited the week before the alleged attack, and had become enraged when he found out she was in a relationship with Mr Mayne.
The court also heard evidence from Ms Harris' son, with a recording of his triple zero call played for the jury on Thursday, June 6.
Whiting's lawyers say there is no forensic evidence that places him at the Prossers Forest Road house on the night of the alleged attack.
Cross examination of witnesses has been somewhat limited so far.
In dealing with police officers, many of the questions have related to whether or not witnesses or Whiting himself were showered before they were photographed and swabbed at the police station.
Ms Harris was also questioned over the veracity of claims that Whiting broke into her house about a week before the alleged attack.
Defence lawyer Greg Richardson also said Ms Harris was "expecting" a negative reaction from Whiting, and as such mistakenly identified her attacker as her former partner in the heat of the moment.
On the matter of the alleged home invasion, defence lawyer Greg Melick questioned Constable Maddison Killer over footprints left by the intruder.
Witnesses for the Crown said these were left on top of the washing machine by the intruder, however Constable Killer said neither she nor her partner made note of such markings when searching the house.
The trial resumes on Tuesday, June 11.
