Police arrest three in George Town for offences committed 'across the state'

Tasmania Police's Taskforce Saturate arrested three people in George Town on Friday morning, charging them with multiple offences committed across the state.
"This morning Taskforce Saturate members executed a search at a residence on Friend Street at George Town and arrested three people in connection to recidivist offending," said Police Sergeant Greg Rogers.
"The three have been charged with multiple offences, including stealing offences committed across the state."
A 31-year-old woman from West Moonah was charged and detained to appear before the Court in relation to 12 counts of stealing - allegedly committed at Glenorchy, Moonah, Kingston, George Town, Devonport and Launceston; six breaches of bail; and failures to appear warrants in both the Hobart Magistrates and Supreme Courts.
A 26-year-old man from West Moonah was charged and detained to appear before the Court, in relation to seven counts of stealing, which police alleged were committed at George Town, Devonport, and Launceston.
A 41-year-old man from George Town charged and bailed to appear before the Court at a later date, in relation to two counts of stealing, allegedly committed at Launceston.
"Taskforce Saturate remains committed to its ongoing efforts to reduce recidivism and enhance community safety," Sergeant Rogers said.
'We will continue to target and track recidivist offenders, to charge them and place them before the Courts."
