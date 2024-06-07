Elder Jim Everett is not worried over arrest warrant, talks about treaty

A Hobart magistrates court issued an arrest warrant for pakana/Tasmanian First Nations elder poet, film-maker, and political activist, Jim Everett-puralia meenamatta when he didn't attend his hearing earlier this week.
Mr Everett was charged with trespassing in the Styx Valley on March 19 while protesting against old-growth native forest logging.
He claims that the court has "no jurisdiction over him," a pakana plangermairreenner man from the North-East Midlands of Lutrawita.
"I knew they would issue an arrest for me, but I don't think the police are going to be running around trying to find me," Mr Everett said.
"But I don't want to fall into their hands by accidentally being caught for speeding or something like that but I'm not worried.
"So it's a matter of timing when we make the big push, and it doesn't have to be just because they arrest me say this month or next month.
"But they won't get me next month because I won't be here, I will be on the mainland doing a circuit."
Mr Everett said Aboriginal people never made any agreements with any Australian governments to become Australian citizens.
"Past governments didn't do anything formal to assure citizenship for Aboriginal people, with or without our permission.
"In my view, they [Australian Government] have to admit that they haven't made any formal agreements with us and therefore we're sovereigns, and they need to come to the table for a treaty.
"In the meantime, I need to keep showing up in court, and next time they'll probably fine me. So I'll go out and get arrested again.
"And then they [police] might end up sticking me in jail. That will make the thing explode in the media more, which is what I want."
Mr Everett said:
"I want this country to start to realise that if people want justice and to be telling the truth, they want to remove themselves from being a colony.
"Then they have to start talking with us about a treaty, and we will write it and present it to them eventually."
The First Nations elder mentioned his ongoing disappointment with the impact of logging and fish farming on Tasmania's forests and waterways.
"We've got a saying in our pakana plangermairreenner communities that we are a country and country is us," Mr Everett said.
"If someone hurts the country, they are hurting the community. I mean we suffer a trauma with all this devastation they are doing to our seas and our waterways.
"And the land that they're digging up, and even the pollution in the air. They [companies and government] are going for profits and not thinking of the consequences.
"Our sovereignty is in country. When we stand on country, we're standing on our sovereignty, and that's what I'll be doing when I enter their courts."
