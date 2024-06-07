Rock-throwing rampage damages multiple cars on Lilydale Road

Several people had rocks thrown at their vehicles while driving on Lilydale Road last night.
Bec Dyksre lives in Lilydale and was one of the victims involved in the incident.
"I was on the way home at about 8.25pm when I heard a bang," Ms Dyksre said.
Ms Dyksre said the oncoming vehicle threw a rock from the window, cracking her windscreen and denting the bonnet.
"The glass went all over me - it was horribly scary," she said.
"Police told me 15 cars were damaged, it was red car that targeted me, there have been reports of a white car and a green car too."
Ms Dyksre said she waited for a tow truck for hours as the car was no longer road worthy and the police were "too busy".
Tasmanian Police spokesperson said several reports of are being investigated.
"Thrown rocks have damaged several passing vehicles on Golconda Road and Lilydale Road," a spokesperson said.
"Luckily, no physical injuries were sustained."
