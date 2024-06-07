Destination Hawthorn: Midfielder says club can attract big fish of AFL

Midfielder Cam Mackenzie says he's confident Hawthorn can become a destination club in the years to come.
It comes as the Hawks host Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium at 1.45pm on Saturday.
The 12th-placed Hawks are on a roll having won five of their past seven matches.
"That would be awesome. There's no reason why I don't think we couldn't," the 20-year-old said of the club attracting some big-name players.
"We've got an amazing facility being built currently in Dingley and we're a young group full of energy and excitement."
Hawthorn, with 20 premiership points, are not far out of the top eight heading into their round 13 clash of the 24-round season.
GWS are seventh followed by the Gold Coast, Collingwood and Melbourne all on 28 points.
Western Bulldogs are 11th on 24 points.
Mackenzie said the group would remain focused on the process.
"It would obviously be amazing to play finals and we're just taking it one week at a time and doing what we can each week to win," he said.
"And hopefully if things keep going the way we want them to, then there's no reason why we can't keep pushing for that top-eight position."
The 188-centimetre footballer, who has played 26 games and kicked eight goals, is fast building up his experience at UTAS Stadium where Hawthorn play four times per year.
"We all love playing down here and it's now very familiar," he said.
"We stay at the same hotel every time and it's a great atmosphere and a great place to play footy."
Mackenzie was recruited from Sandringham Dragons and taken at pick seven in the 2022 national draft.
He said the 53-point round five loss to the Gold Coast was a catalyst for improvement.
"We've gone back to being predictable to one another and I think that's a big reason why we've had some recent success," he said.
The second-year player spoke of how the Hawks bounced back from their last-gasp loss to Port Adelaide.
"It was very disappointing to lose that game but we have a 48-hour rule after each game where, win or lose, we say that we can be happy or sad for that 48 hours and then after that it's just about the week ahead," he said.
Mackenzie said it had been unbelievable to live out his dream of playing for the club he barracked for growing up.
"It's been an amazing first year and a half and I've loved getting to meet everyone and getting to make some good friendships and connections and have absolutely loved my time," he said.
Hawthorn's head of football operations in Tasmania David Cox said the game was about celebrating local Tassie footy heroes.
It resulted in a jumper swap between NTFA club representatives and Hawthorn players on Friday at UTAS Stadium.
"We wanted to shine a light on some of the local clubs, ones that have got an interesting history and the ones that really bring communities together," he said.
"So we've got a bunch of our (Hawthorn) players to swap their guernseys with the local clubs to show our support and our recognition of Tasmanian football."
NTFA clubs, who have a bye due to the long weekend, have been advertising discounted tickets this week, an initiative that has come through the Hawks.
"We reached out to a bunch of clubs particularly around Northern Tasmania and said 'if you want to come to this game, you've got the bye weekend, we'll provide some cheaper than normal tickets for you to come along and wear your footy colours - you can win prizes on the day'," he said.
Cox added the take-up from the clubs had been phenomenal.
"We've had well over 700 tickets sold just amongst our local footy community which is actually totally unprecedented for us," he said.
