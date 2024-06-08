Eddystone Point boat ramp re-opens with 'significant upgrades'

After being closed to the public for more than a month, a boat ramp at Eddystone Point has re-opened with some "significant upgrades".
Although work on the site was subject to tides and weather conditions, construction finished one day ahead of schedule.
Boat users needed to use alternative ramps at Musselroe Bay, The Gardens and Binalong Bay from April 29 to June 6.
The upgrades include resurfacing of the boat ramp and a raised walkway that leads to the water.
Parks and Environment Minister Nick Duigan said this had come just in time for the long weekend.
"Excitingly, car parking facilities on site have also been upgraded to incorporate significant drainage and traffic flow improvements for both day visitors and boat trailer users," he said.
"The facility upgrades aim to improve safety and enable easier access."
The development comes as part of the state government's $1 million North East Parks and Reserves Upgrades project.
"I know there were some disruptions while this work took place, however, the now completed works provide improved outcomes and access for the community," Mr Duigan said.
