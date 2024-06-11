'We don't want Celine to be forgotten': Missing Belgian's friend seeks help

Missing Belgian tourist Celine Cremer should be celebrating her 32nd birthday on June 13.
Instead, her closest childhood friend Justine Ropet, who has been living in Tasmania, will be marking the day without her.
Celine disappeared near Waratah in North-West Tasmania on June 17 last year, where she is believed to have gotten lost while bush walking the Philosopher Falls track.
But Ms Ropet said family and friends have "no proof of anything", and struggle to understand what happened.
They urgently call on the Tasmanian community to help in their search for closure, adding that any information about Celine's disappearance would be welcome.
"If you go into the area of Waratah, keep an eye out, just in case, because maybe at some stage something will appear," Ms Ropet said.
"And if someone knows something, it is important for us to know too," she said.
"Because without knowing anything it is really hard to live."
Ms Ropet, who has been in Tasmania since January, said she is on a journey to find Celine, or at least to find answers about where she is.
She said she wanted to better understand Waratah, the place where Celine was last seen, and to experience Tasmania as her friend would have done in the months before her disappearance.
She is working on the East Coast, as Celine did, and has visited Waratah, and walked the Philosopher Falls track.
"I have the hope of getting more used to the [Tasmanian] environment, to understand a bit more," Ms Ropet said.
"Getting to live her life, being in the same area where she used to work, and meeting the new people who she met while here, to see if something had changed for her."
Celine was last seen at the Waratah Roadhouse on June 17, where she received information about a nearby waterfall bush walk - Philosopher Falls.
Nine days later, on June 26, she was reported missing, and her car was found at the Falls' track car park.
The 1.5 hour Philosopher Falls return walk, which received a $1 million upgrade in 2010, is located around 10 kilometres out of Waratah, heading towards Corinna.
It meanders through thick and almost impenetrable rainforest, crosses the Arthur River, and heads up more than 200 stairs to a viewing platform of the falls.
The area, in close proximity to some of the largest surviving temperate rainforests in the world, is described by some as a magical and ethereal plant wonderland; a holy place.
Others speak of bad vibes, and in Tasmania's cold and dark winters the area could rightfully be described as inhospitable.
Ms Ropet, who walked the track with police in July last year and again in recent months, said the place felt uncomfortable, and the off-track areas seemed dangerous.
She raised doubts about whether Celine would have wandered off-track alone.
An extensive two-week search for Celine was undertaken by Tasmania Police in and around the track, and other tracks.
They searched by foot, from the air, with drones, and by wading into the Arthur River.
The initial search ended on July 10 but resumed around July 29, when a cadaver dog was brought in to look in an "additional area of interest".
Ms Ropet confirmed that Celine's mobile phone Google data, which she said was recording until June 20, showed her going off track.
Ms Ropet said that when she tried to go into the off-track area shown by Celine's Google data, it was difficult to navigate.
"It was really too dangerous. There are a lot of holes and they [police] couldn't cover all the area properly," she said.
Tasmania Police have theorised that Celine walked off the track and got lost after finding herself in challenging conditions, including wind, rain, snow, hail and darkness.
When the search officially ended on July 31, the Western District Commander Stuart Wilkinson said, "you can walk 15 metres into that bushland, turn around and feel like you're not quite sure where you are".
Ms Ropet said Celine's family and friends "have no proof of anything".
"I am not denying she could have got lost, it is still a possibility, but maybe she saw someone in the bush? I cannot say that this happened, but I have no idea," Ms Ropet said.
"If someone says to her 'do you want to see the waterfall?' Or 'there is this lake, it is amazing, you should come with me?'
"I know her, she was so friendly, she could have said yes."
Ms Ropet said they have heard many theories about what might have happened to Celine.
She said none of them make sense, the unanswered questions as difficult to comprehend as the gap left by Celine's absence.
"Celine was always by my side. When I had problems in my own life, she was always there, she was my biggest support," Ms Ropet said.
"We - Ariane and Amelie, and all of Celine's beloved - would like to have closure, to know what happened to her.
"We don't want her to be forgotten."
Anyone with information regarding Celine's disappearance can call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
