No Liberals emerge to challenge 'rebel' Bridget Archer in Bass

Why do political parties exist?
The most obvious answer is that they bring together people that hold similar political ideas or views about the world and how it works.
They can promote the interests of their voters, and accumulate more power and influence than they would otherwise do as a collection of individuals.
It's why party members tend to vote as a block, and why individuals that vote against their own party - crossing the floor - are frowned upon.
Parties whose members vote like a collection of cats probably won't last long.
Next week, one of Tasmania's biggest parties will decide on its candidates for the next federal election, including in the seat of Bass, which has been held since 2019 by Liberal MP Bridget Archer.
Ms Archer has cultivated a reputation within her own party as a rebel.
She has crossed the floor numerous times, voting against her leader on issues such as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, transgender rights, housing and religious discrimination.
In a snide joke last week, Nationals Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie referred to Ms Archer as the "Labor Member for Bass", and its only the tip of the iceberg of the pressure that seems to have been placed on her to tow the line.
Despite all that, Ms Archer will likely have no challengers at Liberal Party preselection next week and will again be nominated as the party's Bass candidate.
She has spent the past few years fighting a campaign by some in her party's conservative faction that want to see her dumped.
These people have some strong arguments.
Take her position on the Indigenous Voice as an example.
Ms Archer defied party leader Peter Dutton and campaigned with Labor and the Greens for a "yes" vote last year.
Yet 61.7 per cent of her own electorate rejected the proposition.
It's likely the proportion of her own voters that rejected it was much higher than that.
Then there's the war in Palestine.
This week, Ms Archer joined a long list of Teal independents and Greens that signed a letter calling on the Prime Minister to respect the decision of the International Criminal Court in issuing arrest warrants for both the leaders of Hamas, as well as the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
That decision by ICC prosecutors effectively signalled a moral equivalence between terrorists deliberately killing and kidnapping civilians and a democratically elected government that is accidentally killing civilians in the process of carrying out a defensive war.
Would most members of Ms Archer's Bass constituency have signed that letter?
Probably not - even Labor MPs failed to sign it.
Ms Archer is a fine candidate - popular in the community she represents, articulate and able to present clear arguments for her positions.
She has claimed that she is a staunch Liberal and that her reputation as a rebel is overblown.
She has said that in the vast majority of cases, she votes with her own party.
That claim is backed up by the figures.
According to voting data website theyvoteforyou.org, Ms Archer has voted with Liberals leader Peter Dutton 97 per cent of the time.
Political parties exist for a reason, and it doesn't make much sense for people of radically different viewpoints to gather in the same organisation to press their views.
That doesn't seem to be the case here, despite the grumblings from some corners of the Liberal Party.
If Ms Archer were the thorn in the side of the party that some claim she is, surely another candidate for Bass would have emerged by now to challenge her.
Her primary vote in 2022 slipped by 2.6 per cent, although she increased her total margin after preferences.
Would a more conservative candidate have won?
Maybe not - and maybe that's the real reason Ms Archer is once more on course to contest Bass as a Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.