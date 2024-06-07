'Baptism of fire': Family feeling at home on Tasmanian truffle farm

Durk is a turkey, not a dog, but that doesn't stop him hunting truffles.
At Truffles of Tasmania, the five truffle hunting dogs are regularly followed by Durk - Louisa and Geoff Anderson's resident turkey.
The odd scavenging partnership is indicative of how the couple have run their farm since purchasing it in late 2021: everyone pitches in.
The family run the whole business together, with just a few staff to help out as well as the menagerie.
"What you see is who's behind it - we have some support with staff, but it's mainly just Geoff and I," Mrs Anderson said.
"We've built this from scratch two years ago, pretty well with one product line back then to now."
Having bought the property and moved with her family to Tasmania from the Northern Territory, Mrs Anderson said it has been a "baptism of fire", but she's finally beginning to feel at home on their Needles farm as they head into their third truffle season.
"We're feeling a lot more settled and in control," she said.
"Just getting our heads around the property, what we own, what we grow - and the industry."
Mr Anderson said it's already been a challenging start to the season at their farm just outside of Deloraine, due to lack of rainfall.
"We desperately need rain this winter, because if you look around all the neighbourhoods, everyone's dams are low - and ours are no exception," he said.
"It's certainly a different season from the last two."
The Tasmanian truffle industry is quite insular, but that means there's been plenty of opportunity for the Andersons to make their farm and products unique.
"We have found a lot of our farms are doing different things, and I think it's important to have that point of difference," Mrs Anderson said.
At the 50-hectare property - which produces the notoriously difficult to grow black truffle - the Andersons have staked their individuality on affordability, something seen as counter to their luxury food reputation.
Mrs Anderson said their truffles cater to "everyday people".
"We're trying to reach all the consumers who generally wouldn't go to buy truffle," she said.
"Just with the economy being the way it is, we've reduced prices to reflect that; what people need right now is not that over inflated price."
Another point of difference at their Needles farm is their hunting tours - which are a regular feature on most truffle farms.
It's not just the dogs that join you, it's Durk.
