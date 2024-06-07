Midland Highway clear after multi-vehicle crash clogged southbound lane

UPDATE - 1.55pm, June 7:
Police report the Midland Highway at Launceston is now clear, and no serious injuries were reported.
EARLIER:
Delays are expected as emergency services work to clear the scene of a crash on the Midland Highway at Launceston.
Traffic has backed up in the southbound lane after a multi-vehicle collision, which police reported at midday on Friday, June 7.
A statement released by police said no serious injuries were reported, and motorists were asked to avoid the area until the scene was cleared.
No further updates.
