Prison a 'reasonable prospect' for woman who used car 'as weapon'

A St Marys woman who "used her car as a weapon" and drove into her sister's boyfriend has been threatened with jail time, despite being a first offender.
Amali Lea De Jonge, 19, previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Brent Cruse at Cressy on November 16, 2023.
She appeared before Justice Tamara Jago in the Launceston Supreme Court for sentencing on June 7, 2024.
Mr Cruse's right foot was amputated as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, when De Jonge drove her Holden Commodore into him as he exited his Toyota Hilux ute.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom read an account of the incident and a victim impact statement written by Mr Cruse, and another account by his partner - De Jonge's sister Ella.
Ms De Jonge's statement detailed a "minor argument" over the couple's children between her and Mr Cruse two weeks prior to the incident.
This happened in front of De Jonge.
"Amali jumped up and started screaming [Mr Cruse] was a woman basher," the statement said.
"There was no suggestion Brent ever hurt me."
Mr Ransom continued reading the statement, which referred to several "acrimonious text exchanges" with De Jonge and an incident where tail lights on Mr Cruse's vehicle were damaged.
The day after Mr Cruse's vehicle was damaged, he and his partner were driving through Cressy when they saw the De Jonge's car following them, driving aggressively and tailgating them.
At one point they saw De Jonge speeding - driving at what they believed to be 100 km/h - and eventually they parked near the defendant's boyfriend's house, honking the horn to alert the occupants to their presence.
Neither Mr Cruse nor Ms De Jonge saw the defendant at first, however as Mr Cruse got out the ute his partner saw her sister driving her car directly at him.
Mr Cruse said in his statement he "just jumped up" to avoid being run over by De Jonge.
"I think I tried to run, but my right foot just crumbled," he said.
Mr Cruse's statement said he "still hadn't fully registered" the loss of his limb, and that of his employment which led to a "time consuming and very stressful" process of applying for Centrelink payments.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said De Jonge had no criminal history and was a "valuable employee" at her current place of work.
She said De Jonge had concerns Mr Cruse would attack her partner over the broken tail light, and her actions were an attempt to prevent this.
"She made a quick, panicked decision," Ms Flanagan said.
"It was a very misguided attempt to protect her boyfriend."
Ms Flanagan said De Jonge spent an "incredibly unpleasant evening" in custody, to which Justice Jago said "I suspect the complainant wasn't having the best of times either".
The defence lawyer asked Justice Jago to consider a home detention order or "an incredibly long wholly-suspended sentence" as an alternative to imprisonment as De Jonge was a first time offender.
"The corrupting influence of the prison environment can set a young person on to a lifetime of crime," Ms Flanagan said.
Justice Jago agreed to have De Jonge assessed for home detention so as to not rule out any potential sentencing options.
However, Justice Jago said given the seriousness of the offence prison was "a reasonable prospect" for De Jonge.
"This was the highest level of recklessness, using a motor vehicle as a weapon," she said.
"It is about as reckless as I can imagine.
"She's completely misunderstood what's gone on and completely overreacted."
The matter was adjourned to July 5, when De Jonge will be sentenced for the grievous bodily harm charge and for driving while having THC in her blood at the time of the crash.
